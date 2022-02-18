Hyderabad: Shravan ridicules KCR birthday celebrations

Hyderabad: AICC national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Shravan has demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to resolve the pending issues, such as unemployment and to stop suicides by jobless youth and farmers, by addressing their problems.

He expressed anger over the government for not allowing the Congress leaders to enter the party head office, Gandhi Bhavan. "It is ridiculous to see the TRS cadre celebrating KCR's birthday in a grand manner though he has failed on many fronts as a leader of the State", Shravan alleged.

"The TRS leaders, instead of simply cutting cakes and putting grand hoardings, could have set up KCR's skill development centres so that unemployed youth could have got training for self-employment.

"While the Biswal Committee said that 1.9 lakh posts were vacant, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar claimed that only 50,000 jobs were vacant. The government is also claiming that it has filled 1.32 lakh jobs. Then they say that there are 72,000 job vacancies.

By making false claims on jobs, they are playing with lives of unemployed," the Congress leader said. "There is no unemployment allowance for the jobless youth, no coaching classes, and no skill development centres. In addition to that, they are playing havoc with lives of unemployed with false figures on number of vacant government jobs in the State," he added.