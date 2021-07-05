Hyderabad: Six-year-old missing girl found unconscious, one held

A six-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Dammaiguda under Jawaharnagar police station limits on Sunday evening was found wounded and unconscious today morning at Pragati Nagar. Locals who noticed the girl and the kidnapper caught hold of the accused and handed over to the police.



Meanwhile, the girl was sent to Gandhi Medical hospital for a medical examination.



Getting into details, the six-year-old was kidnapped from her home by a mason identified as Srinu. The girl's parents who learned about her missing lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday night. The police who registered a kidnap case were alerted by the local people .



The accused has been taken into custody and launched an investigation.





