Hyderabad: SJM to host exhibition in honour of Asaf Jahi Dynasty's legacy

Hyderabad: A two-day exhibition titled "The Caliph's Wonderful World" will be held at the Salar Jung Museum on April 29 and April 30. The event is being held in honor of the late Mukkaram Jah Bahadur, the VIII Nizam of Asaf Jahi, who was the designated

successor of His Majesty Caliph Abdul Mejid II and HEH Asaf Jah VII Mir Osman Ali Khan.

The exhibition will showcase a rare document titled "Deed of the transfer of the Caliphate of Islam from the Last Ottoman Caliph to the Asaf Jahi Dynasty," which demonstrates how Hyderabad's last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, was appointed interim Caliph by Abdul Mejid II until Mukkaram Jah came of age.

Princess Zairin Mukkaram Jah, daughter of late Mukkaram Jah Bahadur, will inaugurate the exhibition. Princess Zairin will also launch her patronage of female education and empowerment through her engagements with an exclusively girls' school in the Old City of Hyderabad. On her visit, she will also meet with leading scholars at prestigious institutes of learning, including Osmania University, Jamia Nizamia, and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), as well as prominent women entrepreneurs of Hyderabad.

The event is expected to draw visitors from across the region, with many eager to see the rare document and learn more about the history of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty. The exhibition is a unique opportunity to showcase the rich history of the region and honor the legacy of Mukkaram Jah Bahadur.