Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding,several devotees are seen dancing and rejoicing in tune of drums beats.

Few members of puja committee are seen clearing the way of procession.

According to the organisers, if this year the immersion completes by 12 pm then it will a record time, as earlier always there was delay, as last year immersion took place around 4 pm.







