Live
- New Delhi: High Court slams Ansal for seeking travel nod at last moment
- Tourism spots to get facelift in Chittoor
- 36 persons to try their luck in Balapur Laddu Auction
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 September, 2023
- Tourism can be major growth driver of country, Mayor Sirisha
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 28
- Wildlife scientists visits Tirumala walkway, inspects on setting up fencing
- Hyderabad: Police Drone teams monitoring Ganesh idol immersion closely.
- Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding
- Ganesh procession : Police Commissioner urges denizens to ‘stay indoors’
Just In
Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding
Highlights
Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding,several devotees are seen dancing and rejoicing in tune of drums beats.Few members of...
Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding,several devotees are seen dancing and rejoicing in tune of drums beats.
Few members of puja committee are seen clearing the way of procession.
According to the organisers, if this year the immersion completes by 12 pm then it will a record time, as earlier always there was delay, as last year immersion took place around 4 pm.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS