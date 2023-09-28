  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding

Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding,several devotees are seen dancing and rejoicing in tune of drums beats.Few members of...

Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding,several devotees are seen dancing and rejoicing in tune of drums beats.

Few members of puja committee are seen clearing the way of procession.

According to the organisers, if this year the immersion completes by 12 pm then it will a record time, as earlier always there was delay, as last year immersion took place around 4 pm.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X