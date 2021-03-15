Hyderabad: Smart parking below JNTU flyover

Kukatpally: As a pilot project, the GHMC, in collaboration with a City-based start-up, has come up with 'smart parking' solution beneath the JNTU Flyover. It will help people park in order, while the dual sensor boards installed for the mechanism are charged through solar energy.

It is a common sight to find motorbikes parked in a haphazard manner on footpaths causing a lot of confusion and traffic congestion. To check this menace, the GHMC, in collaboration with Stratos, a start-up, has developed a smart parking.

The entire system works on solar energy. It is one of its kind, as 'dual sensor board', also called a 'smart bollard', has been installed to identify the parking slots. The duration of vehicles parked can be gathered from these sensors.

Also, four solar gateways have been installed and the entire system works on solar energy.

Sri Sudha, managing partner of Stratos, whose office is located at Mehdipatnam said, "It is good news for the people struggling to find parking places, as our City does not have an organised parking area. Along with GHMC, we came up with an idea to develop a smart parking, as a pilot project beneath the JNTU Flyover. Basically, the smart parking gives protection to vehicles, apart from monitoring its actual usages."

"With this, we are trying to help people get used to smart parking set-up. As part of this smart bollards which have been installed at the parking area offer over 99.5 per cent accuracy in vehicle detection, licence plate recognition.

They also allow parking programme managers to detect vehicle occupancy in specific spaces, identify the vehicle parked and apply permit and parking rights specific to each vehicle and enforce automatically," she explained.

"The main objective of this parking lot is that it is self-sustainable, as it would not only provide safe parking for motorist, but also generate revenue to the government. People can easily book the slot from their phones and reduce pollution and traffic congestion. Also, we are trying to develop an app based on the actual user analytic that we would be getting from the space.

This app would be developed in two months. We are also planning to develop more smart parking in empty areas in the City. They would be more innovative in the second and third phases.

This way, the empty spaces can be better utilised," said Sri Rama Devi, co-managing partner of Stratos. "The total slot capacity is for 200 vehicles and specially two slots for physically-challenged persons and 15 slots for women and its available for 24X7 and costs Rs 10 per hour.

We are awaiting for the formal inauguration and then it would be open to the public and may be within this month. Total estimated cost is Rs 32 lakh," said V Mamatha , Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally.