Hyderabad: Some cinema halls taking it lightly

Ameerpet : Covid Safety norms have been thrown to wind as most of audience are not following the norms at theatres in the city. Most places are crowded with movie goers mainly on weekends, posing a serious risk in the absence of strict adherence to Covid guidelines issued by the government.

"After entering the theatres most of the audience are taking off the mask. Public should act responsibly as the cases were increasing by each passing day," G Jagadeesh Reddy, who came to watch a movie at a popular theatre.

The government has made mandatory wearing masks in public places and workplaces. Whoever violates the rule, shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management of 2005.

Some single screen theaters were seen not following the Covid norms such as checking temperature and sanitising the halls after every show.

However, the popular multiplexes are following safety precautions and insisting on the movie goers to take care and keep themselves safe.

A manager of a multiplex said "We are following the Covid-19 norms frequently and safety of the audience is the main priority.

We won't allow anyone without a mask but when they enter the theatre most of them are taking off the masks. Though our staff is asking them to put them on, their voices are falling on deaf ears."