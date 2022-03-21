Hyderabad: South Central Railway felicitates premier customers

Hyderabad: South Central Railway felicitated the premier customers at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Monday for their support and co-operation in achieving the highest ever parcel revenue of Rs 200 crore in the zone's history.

Also, a meeting was held to further enhance the existing relationship between the Railways and its customers. The meeting was chaired by John Prasad, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), SCR.

John Prasad, PCCM assured that South Central Railway will act on any positive suggestion made by them to further increase the loading and improve parcel revenue of the zone. Also stated that this achievement is also a result of collective and coordinated efforts made by the Business development Units (BDUs) at Divisional and Zonal levels to attract additional traffic and also the support rendered by the customers. Also requested the customers to utilise the enhanced facilities, amenities and various concessions for effectively transporting their commodities by rail in a safe and secure manner.