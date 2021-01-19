Hyderabad: South Central Railway health staff get Covid jab in phase-1

Hyderabad: The first doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered to the South Central Railway (SCR) frontline medical staff at the Railway Hospital, Lalaguda on Monday, in the presence of General Manager Gajanan Mallya. The first vaccine shots were given to doctors, nurses and housekeeping staff.

During the Corona pandemic the healthcare staff of the zone had rendered yeomen service, putting their physical, mental and social well-being at risk. Due to their dedicated service, they were the first to be given the vaccination doses, as part of the nationwide.

The hospital, in coordination with the Central and the State governments, received 593 doses of the vaccine. The vaccine shots are to be given to the health care staff belonging to the Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chilkalguda, Kacheguda and Moula Ali units over a period of six days. The health staff which includes doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists and housekeeping, will be vaccinated in the first phase. Addressing the gathering, Mallya expressed happiness for arranging Covid vaccine to the frontline health staff working in the railways.

He lauded the services delivered by the medical staff during the pandemic. Later, he inspected the hospital and interacted with patients and enquired about the services.