Hyderabad: Stray dogs attack kids in Rajendranagar limits

Rangareddy: After repeated incidents of stray dogs attacking several people in recent days, there seems to be no end. In the latest incident, a boy was attacked by a stray dog in an old village of Mailardevpalli limits while walking.

In another such incident, two-year-old son of a couple, who work as labourers at Sunrise towers in Tejaswi Nagar of Attapur limits, was attacked by six stray dogs, severely injuring the boy. Having noticed the incident, the locals chased away the dogs and saved the boy's life.

Outraged by continuous attacks of stray dogs on innocent kids and people, the parents and people urged GHMC officials to wake up at least now and save people from the menace of stray dogs.