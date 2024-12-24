Hyderabad: Students protest over appointing Physics prof as EdCET convener

Hyderabad: Students staged a protest against the recent appointment of a physics professor as the department’s EdCET convener. This unprecedented move has sparked widespread discontent among the academic community, as it contradicts long-established norms and raises concerns about adherence to educational guidelines.

The protesters say that traditionally, the role of the EdCET convener has been assigned to professors from the Education department, given their expertise in pedagogy and curricula related to BEd and MEd programmes. However, this time, the authorities have opted for a professor from the Physics department. This decision, many argue, is both inappropriate and detrimental to the academic integrity of the Education department.

SFI OU president Kalakoti Uday Kumar said, “The ten years of BRS government failed to give enough attention to upholding the standards of education. After the Congress government came into action they unveiled “Praja Prabhutvam” and appointed the Education Commission to enable standards of education. But, the current scenario and disruption among the academic community cannot be overlooked by the government. We demand to resolve the issue and thereby safeguard the trust of academic community in the government”.