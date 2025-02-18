Hyderabad: Students visit Numaish as part of field trip

Hyderabad: As a part of annual field trip 2025, 50 Economics English medium and 25 Economics Urdu Medium students of Prof Amartya Sen Department of Economics at Indira Priyadarshini Government Degree College for Women visited the All India Industrial Exhibition on Monday.

Students were divided into 12 groups and were asked to collect information related to demand, supply and revenue from stalls with a sample size of 10 with the help of questionnaire following the direct interview method.

The Exhibition Society made arrangements related to receiving the students, giving guidance related to routes of various categories of stalls.