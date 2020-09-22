Hyderabad: Synchrony gesture to Military Hospital

Hyderabad: Synchrony through their Veterans Network+ provided medical equipment including a ventilator, X-ray machine, multiple patient monitoring systems, ICU beds, air mattresses and temperature screening kiosks with automated hand sanitization facilities to Military Hospital, Secunderabad to help support during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

"Synchrony is committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work," said Andy Ponneri, Business Leader (India), Synchrony. "We're pleased to continue our work with Military Hospital, Secunderabad on initiatives that help active defense personnel, veterans and their family members," he added.

Military authorities in Secunderabad expressed their gratitude to the Synchrony leadership involved in this noble activity in joining hands with military persons and veterans in fighting the pandemic by organizing a virtual felicitation.

This latest initiative is a continuation of the partnership with Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic at Secunderabad and Synchrony's Veteran's Network+ which has included building infrastructure for the pharmacy and reception area and providing an automated Hematology Analyzer for the ECHS Polyclinic-Secunderabad.

Synchrony's Veterans Network+ also provides volunteer support towards veteran welfare activities like assistance in patient management at the reception desk and facelift of aesthetics of polyclinics.