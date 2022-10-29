Hyderabad: 'Systematic Improvements' booklet by BDL released

Hyderabad: As a part of preventive vigilance at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a booklet comprising a compilation of Systemic Improvements suggested by the Vigilance department of BDL and action taken by BDL Management was released on Friday.

As per the release the suggestions for systematic improvement compiled in the book range from wide functional areas such as procurement, civil works, recruitment& promotion, policies related to Human Resources, Finance and Security. The booklet has been compiled under the guidance of Dr Upender Vennam, IPoS, Chief Vigilance Officer, BDL was released by Commodore Siddharth Mishra, (Retd) CMD, BDL at a function organized at BDL Kanchanbagh Unit. The Booklet has been released on the eve of Vigilance Awareness Week–2022 being observed by BDL from October 31 to November 6 at all its units and offices, said a senior officer.

P Radhakrishna Director (Production), V Latha, Unit Head-Kanchanbagh Unit, BDL and other senior executives were present in the event.