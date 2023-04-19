Hyderabad takes the lead in biodiversity conservation

The City Biodiversity Index measures biodiversity in cities

♦ The index is designed to monitor and evaluate biodiversity in cities

♦ Hyderabad has performed well in the City Biodiversity Index 2022, with a score of 57 out of 92

Factors Contributing to Improved Biodiversity



♦ Harithaharam, a programme to increase green cover, has helped improve biodiversity

♦ Conservation of lakes has also contributed to improved biodiversity

♦ Efforts to increase forest cover and urban lung spaces have also played a role in improving biodiversity

World Environment Day



♦ World Environment Day to be celebrated on June 5

♦ The government is planning to organise a large-scale event to raise awareness about biodiversity on World Environment Day

♦ Haritha Awards will be presented to the best-performing municipality and municipal officers and staff who contribute to increasing green cover

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the biodiversity in Hyderabad has improved due to various green initiatives undertaken by the Telangana government.

The Minister released the City Biodiversity Index at the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) office in Nanakramguda, which indicated that the city has performed well in the index for 2022.

This index, also known as the Singapore Index, is designed to monitor and evaluate biodiversity in cities, and it comprises 23 indicators for which a total of 92 marks are allotted. Hyderabad secured 57 out of 92 marks in the latest index, which is a significant improvement from the 36 marks it received in 2012.

The Minister stated that the city's biodiversity has benefited from the government's green initiatives, such as Harithaharam, conservation of lakes, increasing forest cover, and improving urban lung spaces. He also praised the natural biodiversity in the city and its surroundings, which includes 1,350 water bodies spread over 2000 hectares, important rock formations covering an area of 1,600 hectares, KBR National Park, Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park, and the huge campuses of University of Hyderabad, Osmania University and ICRISAT.

According to the report, Hyderabad is home to 1305 species of plants, of which 577 are native and 728 are introduced. Additionally, the city has 30 species of odonates, 141 species of butterflies, 42 species of spiders, 60 species of fish, 16 amphibian species, 41 reptile species, 315 bird species, and 58 mammalian species.

The Minister also urged officials to raise awareness among the public about ways to improve biodiversity and to organize World Environment Day on June 5 on a large scale. He announced that the Haritha Awards would be presented to the best-performing municipality and municipal officers and staff who contribute to increasing green cover.

The Minister emphasized the importance of biodiversity in making Hyderabad a world-class city, and the improvement in the index suggests that the government's efforts are making a significant impact.