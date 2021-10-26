Hyderabad: Theft in a temple in Shamshabad

Unidentified people broke into Lord Venkateshwara temple in Ramanjapur of Shamshabad mandal on Monday night and made away with the crowns of the idol, panchaloha idols, satagopam, gold and silver ornaments along with the hundi.

The police said that the offenders also destroyed the CC cameras installed in the temple to escape from being recognized and fled away with the digital video recorder.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the priest noticed the temple was open and also found the valuables were missing. He alerted the police who rushed to the temple and launched an inquirty.

A case has been registered.