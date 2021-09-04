Hyderabad: This year, no high-decibel DJ music for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: DJ sound system is banned in the Ganesh immersion processions in the city to keep low sound pollution during the festivities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took the decision with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee at a recent meeting. The committee agreed to this.

The Vinayaka Chaturthi commences on September 10 and concludes with idol immersion on September 19.

The GHMC plans to repair roads at places through which the Ganesh procession passes. According to officials, around 365 km road is being restored —by filling potholes and taking up patch work--cutting tree branches and removing sign boards, temporarily, as part of the Chaturthi arrangements.

As a safety measure in the pandemic, the civic body plans to place free masks and sanitisers at the main Ganesh pandals. Devotees can use them, if needed. It will sanitise the pandals and take up fogging near water bodies and illumination near them. The officials said about 56 cranes will be used for smooth passage of the immersion procession. More cranes will be deployed, if necessary.

Twenty-four artificial ponds are being cleaned by the civic body. Also, lakes are being readied for Ganesh immersion.

As part of environment conservation measures, the GHMC plans to distribute free 50,000 clay idols to encourage people to choose them.

The civic body is also arranging more 30 mobile toilets. According to sources, the committee asked the GHMC to increase sanitation and medical facilities at pandals and during the immersion. It also requested deployment of mechanics near cranes, so as to avoid any problem.