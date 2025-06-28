Live
- PM Modi recalls PV’s services to nation
- Revanth recalls PV’s radical reforms
- CM to throw open PJR flyover today; traffic woes set to ease
- New DPTO assumes charge
- Annadatha Sukhibhava: Eligible farmers to be covered in Nellore dist
- Cultural event at Tirumala sparks uproar over alleged fraud
- Naidu unveils vision to turn AP into global tourism hub
- Thunderstorms likely in AP over next 5 days
- Centre under PM Modi spent Rs 2L cr in 11 yrs on TG farm sector: BJP
- Hyderabad: Thousands join as Jagannath Rath Yatra rolls through city
Hyderabad: Thousands join as Jagannath Rath Yatra rolls through city
Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees of Lord Jagannath enthusiastically participated in the Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by the ISKCON temple at Abids....
Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees of Lord Jagannath enthusiastically participated in the Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by the ISKCON temple at Abids. Chanting slogans of ‘Jai Jagannath’, they joined the divine journey of the deities on their chariots on Friday.
The city’s famous ISKCON Temples took out grand processions from their respective temples, with the lanes beautifully decorated with traditional rangoli.
The magnificent chariot carrying Lord Jagannath, along with Balarama and Subhadra, was paraded from several locations, including the Secunderabad ISKCON Temple to Clock Tower and from NTR Grounds to Exhibition Ground, amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns by priests.
Similar scenarios and rituals were observed at the 130-year-old Sri Jagannath temple in Ramgopalpet. Earlier, at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Secunderabad, a procession saw scores of devotees participate in the celebrations and offer prayers to the deities.