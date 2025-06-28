Hyderabad: Thousands join as Jagannath Rath Yatra rolls through city

Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees of Lord Jagannath enthusiastically participated in the Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by the ISKCON temple at Abids. Chanting slogans of ‘Jai Jagannath’, they joined the divine journey of the deities on their chariots on Friday.

The city’s famous ISKCON Temples took out grand processions from their respective temples, with the lanes beautifully decorated with traditional rangoli.

The magnificent chariot carrying Lord Jagannath, along with Balarama and Subhadra, was paraded from several locations, including the Secunderabad ISKCON Temple to Clock Tower and from NTR Grounds to Exhibition Ground, amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns by priests.

Similar scenarios and rituals were observed at the 130-year-old Sri Jagannath temple in Ramgopalpet. Earlier, at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Secunderabad, a procession saw scores of devotees participate in the celebrations and offer prayers to the deities.