Hyderabad: Tika Utsav in Genome valley

Shameerpet: As many as 200 employees of Biological Evans Ltd (BEL) took Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday.

A camp was organised at Genome Valley by BEL, a pharma company, with the support of PHC here, under the guidelines of the workplace vaccination programme Tika Utsav issued by the Centre.

Nearly 200 employees of BEL and other companies were given the first dose of Covaxin. They thanked the authorities and ICMR Adviser B P Acharya, who facilitated the camp.