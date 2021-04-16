Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tika Utsav in Genome valley

Tika Utsav in Genome valley
x

Tika Utsav in Genome valley

Highlights

Shameerpet: As many as 200 employees of Biological Evans Ltd (BEL) took Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday. A camp was organised at Genome Valley by ...

Shameerpet: As many as 200 employees of Biological Evans Ltd (BEL) took Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday.

A camp was organised at Genome Valley by BEL, a pharma company, with the support of PHC here, under the guidelines of the workplace vaccination programme Tika Utsav issued by the Centre.

Nearly 200 employees of BEL and other companies were given the first dose of Covaxin. They thanked the authorities and ICMR Adviser B P Acharya, who facilitated the camp.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X