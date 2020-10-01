Hyderabad: The heritage sites, monuments, forts, museums, sports grounds and State art galleries would be opened for the public from Thursday.



Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said that the tourist places would be opened following the Covid-19 guidelines. The tourist sites were closed for public after the implementation of nationwide lockdown since March 22.

Urging the visitors to wear face masks, the Minister said the tourism personnel should wear hand gloves besides face masks and ensure six feet distance is maintained. The Minister directed the sports centres, both government and private, to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines. The personnel have been asked to frequently use hand sanitizers. He asked the officials to ensure tourist buses have seating arrangements as per Covid protocols and fix boards explaining people about the precautions to be followed.