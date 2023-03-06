Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Necklace Road today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory in connection with the SHE Teams 5K and 2.5 K run being organised at Necklace Road by the city police on Monday from 5 am to 8 am.

Traffic coming from VV statue towards Khairtabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV statue towards Shadan College and Nirankari Bhavan and vehicles coming from Telugu Thalli statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Commuters coming from Iqbal Minar intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted on Telugu Talli flyover at old Gate Secretariat and traffic from Liberty Road towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar 'U' turn and on Telugu Talli flyover.

Motorists coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Children Park towards DBR Mills and from Kavadiguda crossroads will not be allowed towards Sailing Club.

The traffic coming from DBR Mills will not be allowed towards Children Park and vehicles from Ministers Road and Ranigunj, towards Necklace Road and diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj and Minister Road and vice-versa.

Citizens were requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.