Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Bakrid prayers

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday notified traffic regulations in connection with EID-UL-ZUHA (Bakrid) prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank on July 21 from 8 to 11:30 am.

MIR ALAM TANK IDGAH: Vehicular traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh and proceeding towards eidgah will be allowed through Bahadurpura Crossroads. Motorists should park vehicles at the allotted parking places.

During this period general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards eidgah Tadban and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura Crossroads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul.

Parking area at Zoo Park: All vehicular traffic coming from Shivarampally and Danamma huts and proceeding towards the eidgah will be allowed through Dannama Huts Crossroads.They should park their vehicles at Danamma Huts Crossroads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta. Parking places are provided at Yousuf parking, Mazaar parking, Jayesh parking, Modern Saw Mill parking in front of eidgah Main Road, Mir Alam filter bed and Yadav parking for four wheelers.

All vehicular traffic coming from Kalapather towards and proceeding to eidgah will be allowed through Kalapather L&O PS. Vehicles should be parked at Bhayya Parking, Modern Petrol Bunk, BNK Colony.

During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards eidgah. It will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta

From 8 to 11.30 am heavy vehicles coming from Puranapul will be not allowed towards Bhadurpura They will be diverted towards Jiaguda and City College. Heavy vehicles coming from Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Milardevpally towards Bhadurpura will be diverted towards Aramghar Junction, Shamshabad or Rajendranagar or Milardevpally sides till the congregation disperses after prayers.

PRAYERS AT HOCKEY GROUND, MASAB TANK: Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Masab Tank flyover, via Ayodya Junction (Left turn) Khairatabad, , RTA Office, Khairatabad (left turn) Taj Krishna. The RTC busses coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills towards Masab Tank will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishnal (right turn) RTA.