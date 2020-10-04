Hyderabad: Two students die in Miyapur road accident

Two students were dead on the spot after a lorry hit their bike on Sunday morning at Miyapur. Both the victims were heading to write DEECET examination.

The victims, identified as Swathi and Srinivas were heading to exam centre when their bike was hit by a lorry near South India Shopping mall in Madinaguda. The two fell on the ground and succumbed to serious head injuries.

The Miyapur police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. The police registered a case and took up investigation. Family members of the victims were informed.

Five days ago, a person was killed and two others injured in a road accident at Shahalibanda. The victims were riding a bike when a car hit them. Mubashir Khan who was pillion riding the bike was dead on the spot while Faisal and Rauf injured.