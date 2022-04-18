Hyderabad: 'Vaktha' participants successful in overcoming stage fear

Hyderabad: A two-day public speaking training programme 'Vaktha' offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills has turned a big hit. The participants of the 101st batch of Vaktha felt like a 'spark was ignited' in their lives towards transforming them into good orators, after attending a two-day training session,which was jointly organised at Jubilee Hills on Saturday and Sunday.

Most who took part felt like transformed persons who have the capacity to change society. The aspiring politicians and social workers, filled with a high level of self-confidence, vowed to bring an impact on society with their enhanced communication skills. Some felt a complete change in their attitude and body language within two days of training. They asserted to maintain poise obtained through tips.

Director (training), Kapil Group and the lead faculty of the programme D Bal Reddy, who gave tips on public speaking, asked the participants to note down and practice them regularly if they were seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators.

Public speaking, he explained, was a skill, which everyone could learn by regular practice. Emphasising the importance of presentation, he pointed out that the beautifully packaged goods are the first to attract attention, just because of their 'presentation'. In his feedback, VP Ranga Rao, a social activist of Hyderabad, regretted not attending the two-days training earlier, as it would have changed his life completely. Following the training, he can speak without any hesitation.

M Shanker, a doctor from Manchiral, who earlier used to sweat profusely upon getting on stage, is confident enough to speak without any inhibitions. Shaik Khasim, a government employee of Hyderabad, who tried to avoid stage and declined offers to speak and shivered, is ready to grab the mike. S Balakrishna of Secunderabad felt like a transformed 'rock into a beautiful sculpture' by those who provided training during the session.

So far, 101 sessions have been successfully conducted since 2013, including 86 physical sessions and 14 online sessions.

The next batch of Vaktha will be held on May 14 and 15 at Jubilee Hills. For information, interested persons may contact 95535-86062.