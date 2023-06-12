Hyderabad: ‘Vaktha’ training worth attending for transformation and building confidence

Hyderabad: While emphasising what they have achieved after attending the two-day training on public speaking, the ‘Vaktha’ participants felt it not only provides important tips on speaking, but brings about a major change in their personality. They termed the training as a lifetime experience, that will transform them to become good public speakers. The training programme was jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on June 10 and 11.

While expressing satisfaction after the conclusion of training, the participants, who attended the 115th batch of ‘Vaktha’, termed it as a lifetime experience. They felt a complete change in their attitude and body language within two days; the two days of training would help them face larger crowd without fear and with confidence; in the future this will help to transform society.

Faculty D Bal Reddy said the biggest fear of everyone is public speaking; people fear facing a larger crowd. In the two days we try to build confidence in them. The participants are trained in body language, voice modulation and how to deliver content. As nobody is a born speaker, it needs practice. In the two days important tips, do's, don'ts and techniques related to public speaking are taught.

He asked the participants to note down and practice the tips regularly if they were seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators. He explained how to maintain posture while delivering a speech and communicating in a public place, as part of oratory skills and how it influences the audience. “People neglect to hone their skills, but there are occasions in their lives that compel them to speak out. Therefore, to face such a situation, everyone should get themselves prepared, lest they face failure," he added.

A participant from Hyderabad C Prashanth Kumar said, “the programme helped me to grasp many techniques of skill development and how to communicate with other participants and learn many things from them. The training has not only helped me develop confidence to face a larger crowd but also speak confidently

P Narender (Visakhapatnam) said “earlier I used to hesitate to face people, but after attending the two days, I can confidently face a larger crowd; it is very informative. I thank Bal Reddy Sir for the ‘Vaktha’ programme.

B Redya Naik (Suryapet), who was encouraged to attend through HMTV ad, stated that “I am able to speak a few words all because of the training. The two days have helped me to face my fear and also build my confidence. The 116th batch of ‘Vaktha’ will be held on July 8 and 9. For information, interested persons may contact 97048-30484.