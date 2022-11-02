Hyderabad: Vendors meet & walkathon organised at BDL

Hyderabad: As a part of Vigilance Awareness Week-2022, a vendors' meeting, from various parts of the country, along with a walkathon were organised at BDL on Tuesday. Around 180 vendors representing 103 firms across the country attended the meeting.

A display of components and sub-assemblies, proposed for indigenisation, was organised at the venue to enable prospective vendors to gain a first-hand understanding of the items for indigenisation and business opportunities available with BDL.

A senior officer said that earlier during the day, a walkathon and a gram-sabha were also organised at Bulkapur village, near Shankarpally.