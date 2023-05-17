Hyderabad: We too will have our day, let polls come says Nagole residents

Hyderabad: Psychological distress and financial loss seems to be inevitable this monsoon once again for the residents of Ayyappa colony in Nagole as the GHMC and other concerned wings have been dragging their feet in taking up works to save them from getting inundated with rain and drainage water.

Every monsoon, residents of this colony as well as that of Mamata Nagar, Venkata Ramana Colony, Sai Ram Colony, face water logging of 5 to 6 feet for about 10 to 15 days once rain stop.

If rains continue one can imagine their plight. Talking to Hans India, the residents said that in 2020 they suffered maximum damage to their properties. The main cause of inundation is overflowing of rainwater from the nala and no proper outlet.

Un-clean Nala, illegal construction near the water body has become a concern for the residents of Nagole while GHMC continues to turn a blind eye.

After 2020 damages, the civic body assured to find permanent solution. After much delay it started laying of box drain last year but then the work had hardly progressed, residents complain.

The residents pointed out that whenever these colonies get inundated officials and local leaders visit these areas and make all kinds of promises but forget that promises are meant to be kept. Some knee jerk reaction type works are taken up which do not even provide short term relief. The authorities said they will take up box drain and underground pipeline works but it all remained on paper.

Nagole is one area where heavy encroachments have taken place across the Sai Nagar Lake bed. As a result the water is unable to flow its natural way and due to this rainwater is overflows on to the roads which results in flooding of various surrounding colonies.

“For the past one year, we only see a huge pipeline lying on the ground, and hardly any works have started, concerned officials claim that works will be completed before this monsoon but we do not trust them,” said Ravi Rao, resident of Nagole. No amount of appeals or representations move the authorities and people are left to face the wrath of monsoon. Leaders seem to be interested in our voters but not our welfare. Let elections come we too will have our day,” they add.