Hyderabad Weather Alert: Intense Storms Expected in Multiple Areas

Telangana Weatherman has issued a rain alert for Hyderabad today.

Here are the details:

Hyderabad may see intense storms in the next 2 hours. Areas affected include Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serlingampally, Qutbullapur, Patancheru, RC Puram, Kondapur, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Attapur, Ameerpet, Khairtabad, Jubilee Hills, Rajendranagar, Manikonda, and Golkonda.

More heavy rain may follow later. Residents should avoid travel if possible, stay away from waterlogged areas, and follow official updates.