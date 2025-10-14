Live
Hyderabad Weather Forecast October 14 2025 | Rain, Wind, and Mist Expected
Get the latest weather forecast for Hyderabad on October 14, 2025.
Today, Hyderabad is likely to have a cloudy and rainy evening.
The sky will stay mostly full of clouds. There is a good chance of light to moderate rain in the city. In some places, there may be thunder and lightning too.
Strong winds may blow during the rain. These winds could be fast, around 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. It may feel windy if you are outside.
During early morning or night, you might see mist or hazy skies. This can make it hard to see clearly, especially while driving.
The day will feel warm but not too hot.
The highest temperature may be around 30 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature may be around 22 degrees Celsius.
Winds during the day will be light. They will come from the northeast or east at a speed of around 6 to 8 kilometers per hour.
EVENING LOCAL FORECAST FOR HYDERABAD CITY & NEIGHBOURHOOD DATED: 14.10.2025 @TelanganaCS @DCsofIndia @IASassociation @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO @GHMCOnline @HYDTP @IasTelangana @tg_weather @CommissionrGHMC @Comm_HYDRAA pic.twitter.com/3xDh3nS7b1— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) October 14, 2025