Hyderabad: Marked fall in night temperatures

Hyderabad weather: As dry weather prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, there was a marked fall in the night temperatures in some parts, the IMD bulletin said. The temperatures were appreciably above normal, ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius, in some parts. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some other areas.

According to the bulletin, the lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, a fall of 4.6 degrees Celsius during the 24 hours. Hyderabad registered 18.5 (1.8 degrees Celsius more than the previous day).

The other night temperatures elsewhere in the State were: Medak 15.8, Ramagundam 16.4, Dundigal 17.2, Hakimpet 17.7, Nalgonda 18.4, Nizamabad 19.3, Hanamkonda 19.5, Bhadrachalam 20, Mahbubnagar 20.2, Khammam 20.6. The day temperatures were: Bhadrachalam 34, Hanamkonda 33.5, Medak 33.2, Khammam & Mahbubnagar 33 each, Hyderabad 32.6, Dundigal 32.1, Ramagundam 32, Nizamabad 31.6, Hakimpet & Nalgonda 31.5 each, Adilabad 30.8.