Hyderabad: Who will fix wall of Shivarampally Park?

Hyderabad: The breaches to compound wall of Shivarampally park has once again opened shutters for the blame game between the officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, with both of them turning a blind eye to make repairs to it.



The desolated park, which stands on the dried portion of historic Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake, was restored two years ago after it was first reported by The Hans India in 2018 about its vulnerability to encroachments by land sharks.

As the park is surrounded by densely-populated colonies, the wall precincts have become a dumping ground for waste and plastic by local industries and people.

The HMDA officials, in a letter to GHMC Commissioner recently, have mentioned it clearly that the GHMC truck driver has damaged the wall while collecting the garbage and made a request for fixing of the issue. However, even before the GHMC lent an ear, the compound wall developed breaches at two more spots leaving the park in a complete pathetic state.

Though the officials of GHMC, Rajendranagar initially expressed willingness to repair the damages, they are now reluctant to admit the folly stating it was HMDA who had to take care of the wall, thereby the repair work.

While the Executive Engineer GHMC, Rajendranagar Narender Goud, when contacted, informed that he had already asked the AE GHMC to prepare estimation for repair works, the AE, GHMC however disputed the claim.

The AE, while speaking to The Hans India outrightly said that he never received any such instructions. "Instead, I was told that the compound wall comes under the purview of HMDA, hence, the Metropolitan Authority has to take up the repair works."

The irony is that the HMDA officials too are making light of the situation despite the fact that the park exists on a prime location and vulnerable to encroachments. Meanwhile, the number of breaches has gradually increased from one to four in the last six months.