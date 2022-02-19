Hyderabad: Wine shop permit room to be shut as residents raise objection

Hyderabad: The wine shop permit room in Gurumurthy Lane in Begumpet to be closed soon as the residents raised an objection and staged a protest.

Following a 'Citizen Referendum' organised by Hakku Initiative, a forum for raising civic issues, that saw over 1,500 participants, Jeevan Kiran, DSP, Excise Department, in-charge of wine shops in Begumpet area had announced on Friday that the permit room would be closed within three days.

The closure of the permit room was one of the demands of the residents, who had overwhelmingly voted against the wine shops in the polling held on February 12. Over 95 per cent of citizens had voted against the wine shop permit room, stating women safety issues, law and order, nuisance and sanitation, as well as parking and over-crowding of the access road into the colony.

Earlier, on February 16, the Kukatpally MLA had assured the residents that the permit room would be removed soon. However, the residents of Gurumurthy Lane stated that they would continue their struggle and campaign until this assurance was fulfilled.

Municipal Corporator T Maheshwari sympathised with the protestors and promised to look into the possible closure of the permit room.

The meeting was held on Friday between Begumpet Municipal Corporator, Excise officials, Hakku Initiative representatives, social activist Kota Neelima and residents. Further, the officials have also promised to address the issues like footpath encroachments and parking issues. Meanwhile, the Begumpet police have assured a police picket dedicated to Gurumurthy Lane and 24/7 police presence in the colony.