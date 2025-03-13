Live
Hyderabad: Woman Alleges Caste-Based Harassment by Roommates in Shaikpet
Highlights
The Filmnagar police have registered a case against two women for allegedly harassing and abusing their 24-year-old roommate over caste issues.
The Filmnagar police have filed a case against two women for allegedly harassing and abusing a 24-year-old woman over caste issues. The victim, a fashion designer from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, had been sharing a room with the two women in Shaikpet for the past ten months. However, in recent months, they started arguing over minor issues.
The victim claims the harassment began after she stopped her roommates from bringing men into their room without permission. She alleges the abuse included physical violence, confinement, and even rape threats.
She filed a complaint with the Filmnagar police on Wednesday, and an investigation is currently underway.
