Hyderabad: Woman kills man for trying to rape her in Rajendranagar
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly murdered a man by hitting him with an iron rod on his head, who allegedly barged into her house and attempted to rape her. This incident took place at Budvel in Rajendranagar in the wee hours of Friday.
According to the sources, the man identified as Srinivas from the same neighbourhood, barged into Jayamma’s house around 4am.
He entered the house and tried to assault her by force.
Jayamma resisted his attempts and ran out of the house, even as Srinivas who was in an inebriated condition followed her.
It was then Jayamma grabbed an iron rod and hit on Srinivas’s head. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.
Jayamma and her husband surrendered before the Rajendranagar police.
The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.
The Rajendranagar police are investigating the case.