- Indian space programmes touches 1.3 billion people
- Google TV Streamer: AI-Powered Upgrade to Google Chromecast
- TDP attacks will not deter us, says Jagan
- Netflix Price Hike Expected by December 2024: Report
- Manu Bhaker arrives in New Delhi after a successful Paris Olympics 2024
- Jungle Clearance Work Begins in Amaravati Capital
- CM Revanth meets Indian Blind Cricket team in NY
- ‘Telangana means business’: CM exhorts biz honchos to invest in India’s youngest State
- Lokesh worships Kanaka Puttalamma
- Telangana govt approves 2nd phase of Godavari works
Hyderabad: Women’s job fair in city tomorrow
Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) announced its collaboration with WE Hub, a Telangana government initiative, for the upcoming major event, "Job Fair for Women," scheduled for August 8.
The event will be held at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University campus in Hyderabad. With more than 4,000 female registrations already secured, this job fair aims to create valuable employment opportunities specifically tailored for women. Attendees can look forward to engaging with top companies offering a wide range of job openings. The event will feature prominent companies including HDFC Bank, IKEA, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, MedPlus, Tata Motors, MAX, GOPIZZA, and many more.
