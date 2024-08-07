  • Menu
Hyderabad: Women's job fair in city tomorrow

Hyderabad: Women’s job fair in city tomorrow
Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) announced its collaboration with WE Hub, a Telangana government initiative, for the upcoming major event, "Job Fair for Women," scheduled for August 8.

The event will be held at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University campus in Hyderabad. With more than 4,000 female registrations already secured, this job fair aims to create valuable employment opportunities specifically tailored for women. Attendees can look forward to engaging with top companies offering a wide range of job openings. The event will feature prominent companies including HDFC Bank, IKEA, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, MedPlus, Tata Motors, MAX, GOPIZZA, and many more.

X