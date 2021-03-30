Hyderabad: Works pick up on elevated corridor 

Malakpet: With plans to improve the road infrastructure, the GHMC is coming up with yet another major project on the stretch from Malakpet to Santoshnagar – An elevated corridor along with road-widening.



The Malakpet-Santoshnagar stretch via Saidabad, Dhobighat and IS Sadan junctions is heavily choked with vehicular movement, though it has been widened recently. The corridor would not help commuters for smooth flow of traffic, but also reduce accidents that have increased in recent years.

"Because of the project around 260 structures are affected. Of them 128 have been demolished and cheques issued to the owners. The total land acquisition cost Rs 153.37 crore," said B Venkanna, City Planner, Charminar zone.

As many as 132 properties are pending land acquisition, including two religious structures and Wakf properties. The Town Planning department has issued notices to owners to vacate, giving them three months. "Within a month the process of land acquisition will be completed and road-widening work will be started," said the City Planner.

GHMC SE, South zone (projects), Dattupant said: "The project is being undertaken as part of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 523.37 crore. The length of corridor is 3.382 km, out of which the flyover length would be 2.58 km. The remaining would be for the two side ramps and four-lane bi-directional flyover, which is targeted to be completed within next two years," he said.

"A total of 72 pillars will help the structure stand strong. Currently work is going on for 30 pillars. Six pillars are already completed," the officer added.

The flyover will reduce travel time to Champapet and Chandrayangutta and also ease pressure on IS Sadan Junction, which leads to the Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam highway. Traffic congestion at Chanchalguda, Saidabad and Dhobighat junction will also ease.

Commuters taking the route of Chanchalguda-Saidabad-Dhobighat via IS Sadan to Santoshnagar said the elevated corridor and road-widening would help them a lot from being stuck in traffic. "I take this route regularly. During peak hours, I get stuck in traffic on the stretch. Road widening and corridor will surely reduce commuters' sufferings on this stretch," said Nageshwar, a resident of Santoshnagar Colony.