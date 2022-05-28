Hyderabad: YC leaders pay tributes to Nehru on death anniversary

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 58th death anniversary of Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, State Youth Congress leaders paid floral tributes at Nehru statue in Lal Darwaza on Friday.

They recalled Nehru's services in the freedom movement and his remarkable services as the first PM.

During his term he had launched the country's first five-year plan emphasising on the increase in the agricultural output.

He implemented socio-economic reforms and paved the way for rapid industrialisation and also prestigious institutions like IIT, AIMS, IIM were established, the leaders recalled.

Congress leaders Sunkari Kranthi Kumar, G Srinivas, Mamidala Srinivas were present.