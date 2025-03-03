  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Youth Stabs Mother to Death in Tellapur Over Property Dispute

Hyderabad: Youth Stabs Mother to Death in Tellapur Over Property Dispute
x
Highlights

In Tellapur's Divino Villas, Karthik Reddy (26) fatally stabbed his mother, Radhika (52), over a property dispute, following an argument fueled by alcohol addiction; police have arrested him and an investigation is ongoing.

In a tragic incident at Divino Villas, Tellapur municipality, 26-year-old Karthik Reddy allegedly stabbed his mother, Radhika Reddy (52), to death after a heated argument over property. Authorities state that Karthik, who had a history of alcohol addiction, often clashed with his parents over financial matters.

The fatal attack occurred early on Monday when Karthik reportedly stabbed Radhika eight times. She was rushed to a nearby corporate hospital but passed away hours later while undergoing treatment.

The police have taken Karthik into custody and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick