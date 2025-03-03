Hyderabad: Youth Stabs Mother to Death in Tellapur Over Property Dispute

In a tragic incident at Divino Villas, Tellapur municipality, 26-year-old Karthik Reddy allegedly stabbed his mother, Radhika Reddy (52), to death after a heated argument over property. Authorities state that Karthik, who had a history of alcohol addiction, often clashed with his parents over financial matters.

The fatal attack occurred early on Monday when Karthik reportedly stabbed Radhika eight times. She was rushed to a nearby corporate hospital but passed away hours later while undergoing treatment.

The police have taken Karthik into custody and are continuing their investigation into the incident.