Hyderabad: Youth Stabs Mother to Death in Tellapur Over Property Dispute

In Tellapur's Divino Villas, Karthik Reddy (26) fatally stabbed his mother, Radhika (52), over a property dispute, following an argument fueled by alcohol addiction; police have arrested him and an investigation is ongoing.
In a tragic incident at Divino Villas, Tellapur municipality, 26-year-old Karthik Reddy allegedly stabbed his mother, Radhika Reddy (52), to death after a heated argument over property. Authorities state that Karthik, who had a history of alcohol addiction, often clashed with his parents over financial matters.
The fatal attack occurred early on Monday when Karthik reportedly stabbed Radhika eight times. She was rushed to a nearby corporate hospital but passed away hours later while undergoing treatment.
The police have taken Karthik into custody and are continuing their investigation into the incident.
