Hyderabadis back to business with laid-back attitude again

Hyderabad: After the State government further relaxed the lockdown curbs from 1 pm to 5 pm from Thursday, Hyderabadis, who were used to starting their business early morning since May 12, now seem to back the 12-hour relaxation period. It was observed that except grocery and essential stores, other business establishments opened at 10 am.



As the lockdown entered day-29 on Thursday, the early morning rush at grocery stores and in vegetable markets remained the same with people flouting the Covid norms. From the afternoon till the last hour huge traffic snarls and massive jams were seen at many junctions in the City.

During the day it was observed that business establishments were back to normal and opened shutters at 10 am. Earlier, commercial establishments used to open at 6 am. People were making purchases of provisions early in the morning.

Customers who got used to rushing in the early hours seemed to have become lazy again with the extra relaxation hours. Hitherto they were forced to do a rush job to complete their tasks and return home by 1 pm. Now they are happy with the increased relaxation hours and are able complete them hassle-free.

Said Santosh Singh of Lakdikapul: "It was a difficult task for people to complete any work in fewer hours as every business establishment was witnessing huge crowds and there were massive traffic snarls. But now, with the 11 hours and extra one hour for coming back home, people are pleased and have come back to normalcy."

Though traders and shopkeepers welcomed the government decision to increase the relaxation period, not many customers were seen at stores rather than grocery and supermarkets shopping for non-essentials. They said that they were opening shops early in the morning, but customers' response was disappointing.

Businessmen dealing in readymade garments, jewellery, electronic goods, furniture claim that they have been witnessing a low footfall."Customers prefer to sit at home, rather than throng public places. During the four-hour relaxation people rushed to finish their task. As the hours have been increase, they turned lazy. We are facing fewer turnouts," said Syed Quadri, owner of a readymade garment in the Old City.

Said Syed Hyder Ali of Ghulam Hyder jewelry store at Gulzar Houz: "All establishments used to open early morning and shut before 2 pm earlier. But now with increased relaxation period we are back to our daily routine of opening stores at 10 am. However, customer response is disappointing".