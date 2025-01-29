Hyderabad’s Ananth Technologies Key to ISRO’s 100th Launch Achievement

Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL) has been instrumental in supporting the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in achieving its landmark 100th successful space mission. ATL, a key collaborator of ISRO, contributed significantly to the recent GSLV F15 launch and the NVS-2 mission, marking another milestone in India’s space exploration efforts.

ATL, known for its advanced avionics and systems integration capabilities, delivered critical components for both the GSLV F15 and NVS-2 missions. The company provided essential subsystems for the NVS-2 satellite, including Attitude and Orbit Control Electronics, Star Sensor Mark-III, and a DC-DC converter. For the GSLV F15 launch vehicle, ATL supplied 40 vital subsystems, such as Data Acquisition Units, Transponders, Power Modules, Relay Units, and Control Modules.

Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman and Managing Director of Ananth Technologies, expressed pride in the company’s long-standing relationship with ISRO. "Ananth Technologies has been a trusted partner for ISRO, and we are honored to contribute to this historic achievement. Over the years, we have played an integral role in several of ISRO’s successful missions by providing innovative avionics and systems that have ensured the success of these missions," he said.

Founded in Hyderabad, Ananth Technologies operates cutting-edge facilities in Thiruvananthapuram, where it specializes in the fabrication, assembly, and testing of subsystems for both satellites and launch vehicles. To date, ATL has contributed to the success of 103 satellites and 83 launch vehicles, reinforcing its critical role in India’s growing space capabilities.

ATL’s involvement in ISRO’s missions has expanded over the years, from manufacturing subsystems to providing full-scale Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) services. The company has successfully completed AIT for 10 PSLV missions, from PSLV C51 to PSLV C60, with two more missions currently under integration. Additionally, ATL has fully integrated and tested both SPADEX satellites at its state-of-the-art facilities.