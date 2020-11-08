Hyderabad's Salar Jung Museum to reopen from Nov 10

Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad will be reopened for visitors from November 10 nearly nine months after the lockdown. The Museum will be opened following all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

In a statement, the Museum said that masks are mandatory for the visitors and are subjected to undergo thermal screening before entering inside. It also said that the visitors should follow physical distancing at least 6 feet.

Senior citizens, pregnant woman, infants, toddlers could avoid visiting the Museum, it stated.

The Museum has suffered tremendous losses due to the lockdown as it remained closed during the summer when the footfall increase. The Museum, on an average, has 15 lakh visitors per month and it rises to 25 lakh during summer. A few crores of loss has been estimated due to the ban on the entry of visitors.