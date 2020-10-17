Hyderabad:Struggling to stay afloat in many colonies

Hyderabad: Even though the skies remained clear and there were no rains for the second day on Friday, several colonies in some parts of the city are still inundated in rainwater. Once these rain victims were rescued they were left on roads, and were not taken to the relief camps.



The people claim that with no vehicle to travel, they were left stranded at their relatives houses and none came to provide any relief. Following two days of heavy downpour, most of areas in city are still under water. Among the worst-affected areas are Al Jubail, Hashamabad, Al Amoodi Lane, Ghazi-e-Millat, Barkas and west areas like Nadeem Colony; some parts of Tolichowki and Golconda are also still inundated in water

Rescue operations are going on and many are yet to be reached out to.

For first time, military personnel were called for rescue operations in Al Jubail colony and surrounding areas, but after rescue the authorities have not given shelter to the affected people. There is no relief camps in parts of old city, and no food is provided for them.

According to residents of Al Jubail Colony, they have been rescued from 6-8 feet of water by rescue teams, but have not been given shelter by the authorities; as such, they are taking shelter at their relatives' houses. "There is no support from the government by the people affected in rain, no shelter, no food, no essentials have provided," said Mohammed Faheem, a resident of Al Jubail Colony.

After the rescue operations, the people shifted to safe places. "Al Jubail Colony is one of the worst affected areas in Hyderabad rains, but no civic body or a government supported the affected people," said Shaik Akram, another resident.

"At least 8 dead bodies were retrieved from water in Al Jubail Colony, which flowed in from Bandlaguda, Hashamabad etc," said Mazhar, a person who was collecting household items from water.

Moreover, in other western areas like Nadeem Colony, Virasat Colony, Chabbra etc are still in water and rescue operations are still going on. Even here there is no relief camps, only a Owaisi Community hall is there were at least 30 people are present.

According to Asif Hussain Sohail of Sakina Foundation said that even on Friday, there were rescuing the trapped people from houses. "After rescue we are providing a place in Mosque, Community Hall etc but not in GHMC relief camps." He said

More than 450 families have been rescued by Sakina Foundation along with Health Hyderabad NGO. "We are providing food, clothes, essentials, and making calls to their relatives to pick them up," he added. "With the incessant rains causing large-scale flooding and waterlogging, people at risk from water-borne diseases due to direct contact with polluted waters. We are providing medical kits medicines and medical checkup for them," added Asif Sohail.

"After we were rescued, the officials left us. We were standing at a safer place. Later, a team came and took us and provided shelter and food," said Mohammed Faheem, a resident of Nadeem Colony. "There are no clothes. Footwear to clothes, everything was washed away. Several people are suffering from cold, fever etc. At least the government should provide medication to the affected people," he added.











