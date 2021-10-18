Hyderbad: Light rain forecast for City today

Hyderbad: Generally cloudy sky with light rain is forecast for Hyderabad on October 18, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday. It said the Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana, with rainfall occurring at most places across the State.

According to the forecast, partly cloudy sky, with possibility of development of thunder/lightening is likely on October 19. It said clody sky with haze will prevail for the next two days. On october 22 and 23 cloudy sky with haze is forecast.

The bulletin said the day temperatures during the period October 19 to 23 will be 32, 32,33, 33, 33 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday the maximum temperature was 31 deg Celsius, with 74 per cent as the relative humidity.

Meanwhile, thanks to the vigirous monsoon, rain occurred in Ranga Reddy, Medak, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri,Vikarabad and Hyderabad districts during the last 24 hours. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Saroornagar 10, Chevella 9, Manchal (dist RR), Narsapur (Medak) 8 each, Tekmal (Medak), Husnabad (Siddipet), Medchal 7 each, Kondapak, Alladurg, Chegunta (all in Medak) 6 each, Vikarabad , Jagadevpur (Siddipet) , Mallapur (Jagtial), Ibrahimpatnam, Shadnagar, Jogipet (Sangareddy) , Uppal 5 each, Hayatnagar, Hyderabad, Gajwel (Siddipet), Dindigul, Tandur,Hathnoora, Shamirpet 4 each, Kowdipalle (Medak), Doultabad (Siddipet), Golkonda , Regode (Medak) , Medak , Nanganur ( Siddipet) , Kondurg (RR), Bejjanki (Siddipet) 3 each. There was 2 cm rain each Narayankhed, Sadasivpet, Hakimpet IAF centre, Wargal (Siddipet) 2, Tupran.