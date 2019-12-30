Hydernagar: Streetlights put on during day

Hydernagar: Streetlights are seen switched on during the daytime near Hydernagar to Miyapur road. Some of the streetlights are dysfunctional, but others are switched on even during the day time.

Timings of switching them on and off are not automatically operated. As a result, the streetlights continue to glow. Venkatesh, a commuter, said, "The streetlight here has been switched on for the last two days. It is the responsibility of the officials to take a step forward and stop wastage of electricity."