HYDRA boss takes stock of lake encroachments across Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: Following complaints received at the Prajavani grievance programme, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a series of field inspections covering multiple areas in and around the city on Thursday.

Starting from Patancheru, the Commissioner examined the Nakkavagu nala near Praneeth County, where he found that nearly half of the nala’s 36-metre width, including its buffer zone, had been encroached upon. He instructed officials to obtain construction permission documents from the concerned parties and highlighted that any construction violating the required width regulations would be removed.

At Masjid Banda, Ranganath investigated a complaint about an individual claiming ownership of Jangankunta land and allegedly encroaching upon it. A similar complaint regarding encroachment of government land in Kistareddypet, within Ameenpur Municipality limits, was also inspected.

The Commissioner assured residents that existing homes would not be affected but warned that all new and future encroachments would be addressed firmly. He urged locals to report any misuse of the HYDRA name or authority.

The HYDRA Commissioner visited the Food Corporation of India layout in Gachibowli, where roads and parks had reportedly been erased and replaced with commercial spaces, including convention centres. He noted the misuse and discussed corrective steps with officials.

In Neknampur, he along with officials inspected a wall built under high-tension power lines that was blocking a road. He also looked into complaints about encroachments on drainage areas and land designated for public utilities within the layout.

Additionally, he examined illegal occupation of government land in survey number 20 of Neknampur in Gandipet mandal. During his visit to Gandipet Lake, the Commissioner reviewed complaints that sewage from Khanapur and Nagulapally was flowing into the lake via the Balkapur nala.

He directed officials to build infrastructure to divert sewage away from the lake and prevent further pollution. He stressed that waste from residential buildings, commercial complexes, and resorts located above the lake should not enter the water body.

Officials were instructed to take immediate steps to divert the sewage and prevent further contamination of the water body.