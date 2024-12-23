HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Visits ORR, Inspects Multiple Lakes

Hyderabad: The HYDRA Commissioner, Ranganath, conducted an inspection tour near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad today, focusing on several lakes in the region. The commissioner visited prominent water bodies, including the Tauatanikunta, Bhagirathamma, and Narsingi Vennampur lakes, following complaints from citizens and local representatives.

During the visit, Ranganath expressed strong concerns over encroachments around these lakes. He showed particular frustration with the ongoing land grabbing at the Nankramguda area, urging strict measures to address the illegal occupation of lake lands.

The inspections were carried out as part of the HYDRA Commissioner's ongoing efforts to address environmental issues and protect the city's water resources. Ranganath assured the public that swift action would be taken against encroachers, and urged local authorities to ensure the preservation of these valuable natural resources.