  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

HYDRAA demolishes 52 illegal structures at Chintala pond

HYDRAA demolishes 52 illegal structures at Chintala pond
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) has taken action to address illegal encroachments, especially...

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) has taken action to address illegal encroachments, especially near water bodies.

On Tuesday, HYDRAA demolished 52 unlawfully constructed structures at the Full Tank Level in Devender Nagar.

According to HYDRAA, the illegal constructions were carried out at the Full Tank Level of the Chintala pond, which covers an area of 44.3 acres, including the buffer zone of Chintala pond, Devender Nagar, and Gajularamara.

Following complaints from locals about the illegal constructions, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganathan directed the demolition of the structures after a field-level inspection.

Additionally, HYDRAA has launched efforts to identify and address encroachments on lakes throughout the capital, aiming to restore and protect these crucial water bodies. Formed in July, HYDRAA is set to enhance disaster management and asset protection across the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR).

This region encompasses the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X