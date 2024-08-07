HYDRAA demolishes 52 illegal structures at Chintala pond

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) has taken action to address illegal encroachments, especially near water bodies.

On Tuesday, HYDRAA demolished 52 unlawfully constructed structures at the Full Tank Level in Devender Nagar.

According to HYDRAA, the illegal constructions were carried out at the Full Tank Level of the Chintala pond, which covers an area of 44.3 acres, including the buffer zone of Chintala pond, Devender Nagar, and Gajularamara.

Following complaints from locals about the illegal constructions, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganathan directed the demolition of the structures after a field-level inspection.

Additionally, HYDRAA has launched efforts to identify and address encroachments on lakes throughout the capital, aiming to restore and protect these crucial water bodies. Formed in July, HYDRAA is set to enhance disaster management and asset protection across the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR).

This region encompasses the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).