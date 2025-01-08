HYDRAA: New Police Station for Land Encroachment and Public Property Damage Established

The state government has decided to set up a specialised police station under the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to handle complaints related to land encroachment and damage to public property.

The police station will be located at HYDRAA's office in Buddha Bhavan, Secunderabad, according to a government order (GO). It will be headed by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police, and the necessary police personnel will be assigned from existing resources. The station will handle cases based on instructions from the HYDRAA commissioner.

HYDRAA is responsible for protecting public assets like lakes, drainage systems, parks, playgrounds, and government land in both urban and regional areas. It covers the region inside Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road, including the central area under the three police commissionerates.

The newly created police station will handle cases of land encroachment and damage to public property. In the past, these cases were dealt with by regular police stations, which often faced delays due to heavy workloads. This new station will focus only on these cases, ensuring faster registration and investigation.

As per a government order signed by special chief secretary Ravi Gupta, HYDRAA now has the authority to file cases against land grabbers, encroachers, and those damaging public property. The new police station will focus on these issues, making the process more efficient.