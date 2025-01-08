Live
- AIADMK expels party leader arrested in POCSO case
- Clarke hails Bumrah as 'best fast bowler ever' across all three formats
- Marcus Rashford’s camp opens talk with AC Milan for loan move: Report
- Dr. V. Narayanan Appointed New ISRO Chairperson: Leading India’s Space Future
- Zambia power utility cautious on increasing generation despite rising water levels in Lake Kariba
- 11 Cases of HMPV Reported in Hyderabad, Telangana
- Centre okays funding for AI Touch to develop AI-driven 5G RAN Platform
- South Korea: Hundreds for, against Yoon's impeachment rally near Presidential residence
- Forest official distributes blankets to tribals
- HYDRAA: New Police Station for Land Encroachment and Public Property Damage Established
Just In
HYDRAA: New Police Station for Land Encroachment and Public Property Damage Established
The state government has created a new police station under HYDRAA in Secunderabad to handle complaints on land encroachment and damage to public property. The station aims to streamline case registrations and investigations.
The state government has decided to set up a specialised police station under the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to handle complaints related to land encroachment and damage to public property.
The police station will be located at HYDRAA's office in Buddha Bhavan, Secunderabad, according to a government order (GO). It will be headed by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police, and the necessary police personnel will be assigned from existing resources. The station will handle cases based on instructions from the HYDRAA commissioner.
HYDRAA is responsible for protecting public assets like lakes, drainage systems, parks, playgrounds, and government land in both urban and regional areas. It covers the region inside Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road, including the central area under the three police commissionerates.
The newly created police station will handle cases of land encroachment and damage to public property. In the past, these cases were dealt with by regular police stations, which often faced delays due to heavy workloads. This new station will focus only on these cases, ensuring faster registration and investigation.
As per a government order signed by special chief secretary Ravi Gupta, HYDRAA now has the authority to file cases against land grabbers, encroachers, and those damaging public property. The new police station will focus on these issues, making the process more efficient.