HYDRAA protected 12 lakes, 8 parks, says Commissioner

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA has protected 200 acres of government land from encroachment and also saved 12 lakes and 8 parks ever since the independent agency was constituted in July this year. The agency is also planning to launch an FM radio to send rain alerts and weather forecast information to Hyderabad people soon.

Addressing the annual press conference here, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath said that the agency has been creating awareness on FTL ( Full Tank Level ) and buffer zone to ensure no illegal constructions come up in the lakes and water bodies in the Greater Hyderabad limits. He said that the HYDRAA will determine FTL in 1,095 tanks next year by using technology and data.

“It is our responsibility to make FTL transparent. We are taking high-resolution data with satellite images. We are also taking photos from drones from 2006 to 2023 for FTL determination. The reasons for the change in FTL are clear. We are also seeking the help of Kirloskar Company. HYDRAA received 5,800 complaints till date. We are receiving complaints from 27 municipal corporations regarding unauthorised constructions,” Ranganath informed.

He warned that Hydraa would go aggressive in the New Year, and clarified that the demolitions have not been stopped. Groundwork is being done on the boundaries of the tanks. 15 HYDRAA teams were formed for the demolition of illegal structures. The official also maintained that the role of HYDRAA is not to demolish structures alone and also restore the dying water bodies. 72 teams are being formed in the DRF (Disaster Response Force).

“We are identifying encroachments through satellite images. We also focused on dumping of construction waste and will conduct a geo-fencing survey in 2025. We have sent proposals for the restoration of 12 ponds to the government. Another Doppler weather radar will come to the city soon. We are setting up a team in Hydraa to analyse weather data.

We are trying to get an FM channel for Hydra soon. Hydra will increase awareness among the people about buying and selling of lands and houses”, he said.