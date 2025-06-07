HYDRAA razes illegal bldgs near Patny Nala in Sec’bad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday demolished an illegal commercial structure built over the Patny Nala at Patny Centre in Secunderabad, following complaints from residents affected by recurring waterlogging. According to HYDRAA, the nala, originally meant to be 70 feet wide, had been reduced to just 15–18 feet due to encroachments.

Following a detailed inspection, HYDRAA on Friday removed illegal structures constructed over a storm water nala. After restoring the original width of the Patny Nala, SCB officials decided to build retaining walls along its banks. On Thursday, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath and SCB Chief Executive Officer D Madhukar Naik conducted a joint inspection along the Patny Nala.

Locals from nearby colonies, who were affected by inundation due to the nala overflowing during monsoon, had expressed their concerns. Locals said that due to the construction of numerous illegal structures, including shops, washrooms, and security rooms, the nala had shrunk to between 15 feet and 18 feet.

Residents of Paigah Colony, Patny Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, and Indiramma Nagar met the HYDRAA Commissioner to highlight the Patny Nala encroachment. The Patny Nala was observed with debris piled up on a large scale. Upon learning about the demolition activity, locals thronged to the Patny Nala, where police were deployed at the site.

Following the demolition, locals expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude, stating that these demolitions mark the end of decades of suffering, with an estimated 30,000 families expected to benefit directly from this action, seeing improved drainage and reduced flooding risks.