HYDRAA's 2024 Report: 5800 Complaints Resolved, 12 Lakes Restored, and 200 Acres Reclaimed in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has made impressive strides in its mission to protect the city's natural resources and manage urban development. In its annual report unveiled by Commissioner AV Ranganath, the agency highlighted its success in addressing over 5,800 public complaints, primarily related to illegal structures and encroachments in municipal areas. HYDRAA's ongoing efforts have led to the restoration of 12 lakes and the reclamation of 200 acres of land.

Protecting Parks, Lakes, and Public Lands

Since its establishment in July 2024, HYDRAA has successfully protected vital urban assets, including eight lakes, 12 parks, and four government lands, from encroachment. Through technology-driven initiatives like satellite imagery, drones, and CCTV surveillance, the agency has effectively monitored and addressed illegal activities threatening these areas. The identification of illegal structures, land filling, and encroachments are now tracked with unprecedented accuracy using cutting-edge tools.

Public Engagement and Technological Innovations

The agency has also received and resolved numerous complaints from the public, including concerns about changes in the area of lakes and the disappearance of water bodies. These issues were resolved using cadastral maps, toposheets, and satellite imagery with 1-meter resolution. Additionally, Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) are now empowered to represent illegal constructions in their localities, especially around Full Tank Level (FTL) areas, where unauthorized sheds and structures are at risk of demolition.

Future Goals and Expansion Plans

HYDRAA’s operational area currently covers 2,000 square kilometers, serving 35% of Telangana's population. The agency is planning to extend its reach to 50% of the state’s population by 2050, driven by increasing urbanization. To improve its operations, HYDRAA is working on the establishment of a new police station and expanding its Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, which will grow from 30 to 72 by early 2025.

Lake Rejuvenation and Land Reclamation

In a significant development, HYDRAA has successfully rejuvenated 12 lakes across the city, including Sunnam Cheruvu, Errakunta, and Thammidikunta, contributing to the improvement of groundwater levels in Hyderabad. The agency has also reclaimed 200 acres of land, raising public awareness about illegal constructions in buffer zones and FTL areas. As part of its environmental mission, the agency is working on fixing FTL boundaries for lakes and demarcating nala boundaries using technology and detailed satellite images from as far back as 2000.

Disaster Response and Weather Monitoring

HYDRAA's Disaster Response Force (DRF) has been instrumental in addressing emergencies, including tree falls, water stagnation, fire accidents, and rescue operations. The DRF teams have handled 4,684 complaints, including 3,428 tree fall incidents and 199 rescue calls. In addition, HYDRAA has requested the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to install an additional Doppler Weather Radar in Hyderabad to improve weather forecasting. The agency is also working on establishing an FM channel to provide real-time weather updates to the public.

Public Awareness and Future Outlook

In 2024, HYDRAA intensified its efforts to raise public awareness about encroachments, water bodies, and the importance of adhering to FTL boundaries. The agency is redefining real estate growth in the city by integrating environmental considerations into urban planning. With continued collaboration from stakeholders like the revenue and survey departments, as well as advancements in technology, HYDRAA aims to safeguard Hyderabad’s future while ensuring sustainable development.